An online public meeting on April 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. will discuss aircraft noise north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The Aircraft Noise Mitigation Study meeting, to be hosted by Montgomery County (Md.) Council member Andrew Friedson and Arlington County Board member Libby Garvey, is a follow-up of a meeting held last year by those localities.
Presenters at the April 5 meeting will discuss results from the community questionnaire introduced at the last meeting, as well as the initial report produced by consulting firm ABCx2 LLC and proposed draft changes to several north approaches to the airport.
The meeting will be the first chance for anyone outside of the North of Airport subcommittee to see these draft changes.
One of those proposals would cause a slight increase in noise around the Central Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in McLean, according to the McLean Citizens Association.
For more information and to register to attend the meeting, see the Website dca.nowgen.net/events.
The Arlington and Montgomery County governments have been taking the lead in dealing with the Federal Aviation Administration to address noise at Reagan National, which has been in operation since 1941 and has allowed jet traffic since 1966.
