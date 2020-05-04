The Arlington County library system will host an online estate-planning program – “Planning for Life, Not Just for Death” – on Thursday, May 7 at 11 a.m.
Toula Dreifuss, a partner with the Sand T Law Group, will discuss estate-planning tips and techniques, and the documents needed to ensure that a person’s wishes are carried.
The program is free, but registration is required by Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m.
For information and to register, see the Website at https://arlingtonva.libcal.com/event/6671269.
