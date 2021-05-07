[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In another sign that things may be returning to normalcy (or as close as it might get for a while), the Arlington Outdoor Education Association will host its annual open house on Saturday, May 15.
The event, which was canceled last year, is held at the 226-acre Phoebe Hall Knipling Outdoor Lab in Fauquier County. The event will feature a chance to see animals in the nature center, walk trails and fish in the pond.
Two sessions are offered – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Due to current restrictions, pre-registration is required.
In addition, at 11 a.m., the organization will hold its annual meeting outdoors at the lab; it also will be presented on Zoom.
The Arlington Outdoor Lab began life on 190 acres in 1967, designed to give students from Arlington a taste of rural life and nature. Through the years, the non-profit Arlington Outdoor Education Association has partnered with Arlington Public Schools on staffing and programming.
The facility’s namesake, Phoebe Hall Knipling, was science supervisor for Arlington Public Schools and an advocate for establishment of the facility.
For information on the upcoming events, see the Website at www.outdoorlab.org.
