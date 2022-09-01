The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission has announced plans for public-outreach efforts in conjunction with the proposed “Envision 7” bus-rapid-transit network in the Route 7 corridor.
A public meeting on the proposal has been set for Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Meridian High School in Falls Church and will be accompanied by multiple efforts to inform the community along the route of the proposals under consideration.
The first phase will focus of the upcoming outreach effort will focus on creating awareness about the project, while the second phase will focus more on obtaining feedback on the concepts under consideration.
The plan calls for creation of a system that, when completed, will provide high-quality bus service between Tysons and Mark Center in Alexandria, via Seven Corners, Falls Church and the East Falls Church Metro station.
In July, the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission approved a contract for development of a “strategic-implementation roadmap” to guide the project and develop funding sources. That effort is expected to be completed next spring.
For information on the project, see the Website at https://novatransit.org/programs/route7/.
The Route 7 BRT project is part of a larger, regional network of bus-rapid-transit services planned in Northern Virginia that includes the Metroway BRT in the Alexandria and Arlington, the West End Transitway in the City of Alexandria and the Embark Richmond Highway BRT in Fairfax County.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]