Cici Yen from Overlee was the lone champion from an Arlington pool at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star diving competition Aug. 4.
Yen won the freshman girls division with a score of 78.75 at Springfield pool in Springfield, earning the title by some four points of the runner-up finisher.
The next highest finisher from an Arlington pool was a fifth by Gavin Simpson of Dominion Hills in junior boys.
Overlee’s Annika Creedon was sixth in senior girls.
James Wiese of Arlington’s Donaldson Run pool was seventh in senior boys and his teammate Peter Flickenstein was eighth in the same division.
Eighth in intermediate boys was Luke Di Benigno of Dominion Hills. Overlee’s Chris Cobey was eighth in junior boys and Jake Reed of Donaldson Run was ninth.
Finishing 10th was Overlee’s Marin Kickbush in freshman boys and Arlington Forest’s Ava Smialowicz in senior girls.
