The divisions have been finalized for the 2020 Northern Virginia Swimming League season, and the makeup of Division 1 is a little different this year.
For the first time since 2007, there will be two Arlington teams included in Division 1, and for the first time since 2010, only three McLean-area squads, down from four.
The 2019 Division 1 runner-up Overlee Flying Fish and the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts are the two Arlington teams. The three McLean-area Division 1 teams are the four-time defending champion Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks, Tuckahoe Tigers and Highlands Whomping Turtles.
Those five are joined by the newcomer Dowden Terrace Dolphins of Alexandria, the 2019 Division 2 champion. The Dolphins return to Division 1 for the first time since 1966.
Donaldson Run won Division 3 last summer and, as a result, jumps to the top division. Tuckahoe and Highlands return to Division 1 from last summer, as McLean and Wakefield Chapel fall to Division 2.
Back in 2007, Overlee and Donaldson Run each were in Division 1. There are only four Arlington teams in the 17-division NVSL, with the Dominion Hills Warriors in Division 8 this coming summer and the Arlington Forest Tigers in Division 9.
Dominion Hills went 2-3 in Division 7 last summer, with Arlington Forest going winless in Division 7.
There have never been more than two Arlington teams in Division 1 in the league’s history. Arlington Forest and Dominion Hills were in Division 1 in 1960 when Overlee was in Division 3. In 1967, 1969, 1970 and 1972 Donaldson Run and Overlee were in Division 1.
The NVSL’s 2020 season begins its Saturday-morning regular-season meets June 20 at 9 a.m. and last five weeks. That is followed by individual divisional and all-star meets for two more weeks. The concluding all-star meet is Saturday, Aug. 1 at Springboard pool in Springfield.
The league-wide all-star relay carnival is Wednesday, July 15 at 4 p.m. at McLean’s Hamlet pool.
NOTE: In the 2018 NVSL season, there were five McLean-area teams in Division 1 – with Langley joining Chesterbrook, Highlanders, McLean and Tuckahoe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.