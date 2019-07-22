Overlee falls to Chesterbrook in NVSL showdown

For the fourth straight summer, the Overlee Flying Fish finished second behind the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks in Division 1 of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
Chesterbrook clinched the 2019 title with a 244.5-175.5 victory over host Overlee (4-1) on July 20 in Arlington in the final regular-season meet for each team. Chesterbrook has finished 5-0 and Overlee 4-1 for four straight years now.
In this year’s showdown, Chesterbrook won three of the meet’s first four individual races in freestyle, and had 21 wins overall. Overlee had 19. The Tiger Sharks, though, had 27 second-place finishes and won seven relays.
Chesterbrook also swept the top three places in seven races. Those 63 points in those sweeps were too much to overcome for the Flying Fish.
Double winners for Overlee were Kayle Park, Sully Portner, Evan Ingraham, Cici Yen and Billy Weber. Single winners were Grace Callahan, Luke Aslaksen, Kate Bailey, Jackson Bravery, Mary Kate Reicherter, Moira Kinsella, Aida Young, Tommy Weber, Olivia Grabman and Frederick Papadopoulos.
“It’s all about momentum – freestyle was a nice way for us to start, and we kept building after that,” Chestebrook coach Katherine Stuver said.
Overlee has won 29 NVSL Division 1 titles, its last in 2015.
Overlee was second in the July 17 league-wide relay carnival with 617 points, winning two races, taking second in three and third in two.
NOTE: Either Chesterbrook or Overlee has won the Division 1 title every year since Vienna Aquatic Club finished first in 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.