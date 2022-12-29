Arlington-based Paladin Life Care has promoted Shelia Kirkbride to chief operating officer.
Paladin provides a customized services to seniors and individuals with disabilities in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
Kirkbride, who joined Paladin Life Care in 2014, holds a master’s of psychology and rehabilitation counseling. She is leading the expansion of the Paladin team to serve more clients with individualized care.
She previously was vice president of emotional health and wellness and has more than 20 years working with dual diagnosis clients and wellness coaching, according to a news release. Under Kirkbride's guidance, Paladin provides clients with care that takes multiple facets of personal and physiological functioning, psychology and overall performance into account.