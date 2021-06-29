[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Civic Federation’s effort to engender ideas and provoke discussion on Arlington County’s future governance will stay busy even during the hottest stretch of summer.
The organization’s TiGER [Task Force in Governance and Election Reform] is planning three evening meetings – all on Zoom – for July to continue gathering input on possible alternative structures for voting and the county’s elected bodies.
Meetings are slated for July 12, 19 and 26. For full information, see the Website at www.civfed.org/committees/tiger.
The TiGER task force, headed by Chris Wimbush, was authorized by Civic Federation delegates last year. It is looking at the current county governance structure, which dates back to the early 1930s when a five-member County Board with an appointed county manager was established to replace the three-member, largely autonomous Board of Supervisors that had governed the once-rural county since the immediate post-Civil War era.
The task force is slated to issue recommendations next spring. What the Civic Federation membership will do with them, and whether elected leaders will show any interest in them, remains to be determined.
The meetings are open to the public; previous meetings are archived on the Civic Federation Website.