A deluge of appeals and a county-staffing shortage will require the Arlington County Board to extend the term of the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Appeals by two weeks.
Under a county ordinance, the panel can hear appeals of real-estate assessments through Oct. 31, when its authority ceases. But county officials acknowledge there is little chance the body will be able to work its way through remaining cases by then.
An emergency ordinance is slated for approval that would extend the body’s lifespan for 2022 through Nov. 15. (While members of the Board of Equalization are appointed by the Circuit Court, it is the County Board that has authority over its term.)
Just under 300 appeals were filed on 2022 assessments out of the roughly 66,500 taxable real-estate parcels in the county, with all 84 percent of them on commercial properties. According to county staff, all the residential appeals have been adjudicated, with several dozen commercial appeals remain pending.
It is not, county staff acknowledged to County Board members, a problem with the speed of the Board of Equalization, but rather an issue of staffing in the Department of Real Estate Assessments, which determines whether to address each appeal administratively or take it to the Board of Equalization.
The Board of Equalization usually is the final step for disagreements between property owners and the assessment office, although there is the option of taking the matter to the Circuit Court, as well.
