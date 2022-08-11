After two years in which parents have largely been asked (and in many cases required) to stay out of school buildings and classrooms owing to public-health conditions, Arlington Public Schools leaders say they are hoping to welcome them back for the year that starts later this month.
“We’re looking forward to bringing that back,” Superintendent Francisco Dúran told School Board members earlier this month.
Access to school buildings has been limited since the onset of the COVID pandemic in the spring of 2020, which sent the school system scurrying to “virtual” learning followed by a slow return-to-classrooms rollout.
“For many families, there has been a disconnect and a loss,” Dúran acknowledged, saying he looked forward to a future when parents will be able “to see and connect” with teachers and other school personnel who play a vital role in the lives of their children.
