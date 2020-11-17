Fans of bocce ball at a county park in Ballston will not find themselves displaced, although they soon may see a big crane swinging above their noggins.
Arlington County Board members on Nov. 14 approved a request allowing the crane to operate within the government’s air rights above Glebe & Randolph Park. It will support redevelopment of the Harris Teeter site at 600 North Glebe Road, located across Glebe Road from the park.
That first phase will include construction of a residential building, which will include a new Harris Teeter. Future development on the parcel will follow, but the Nov. 14 authorization for a swing crane will only be applicable to the first phase.
The developer will pay the county government about $19,500 to obtain access to the air rights above the park.
In a report to County Board members, Betsy Herbst and Linda Collier of the Department of Environmental Services said the license requires that crane activity “does not unreasonably interfere” with use of the park. In addition to bocce, the small park also includes benches and green space.
The park, tucked up against the Ballston Public Parking Garage, is open for public use from sunrise to sundown each day.
