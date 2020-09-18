Arlington County Board members on Sept. 12 approved a master plan and design guidelines for Metropolitan Park, a 2.5-acre park in Pentagon City that will be improved using funds provided by Amazon.
The $14 million project includes a “central green” area, large playground, children’s garden, paths and public art. Two 2,000-square-foot dog runs are slated to be located across 14th Street South from the park.
In addition to providing funding for the park, which is expected to open in 2023, Amazon has agreed to fund its maintenance in perpetuity.
Why doesn't the Sun Gazette show the artist rendering of the park pre-CV19? The park would have been overcrowded from Day 1 without CV, and will be overcrowded once CV is no longer epidemic. Then there's Mosaic Park, under construction, which will be more even more jammed. Brought to us by the VIPs in Arlington's Parks and Rec Department who live nowhere near in-fill redevelopment.
