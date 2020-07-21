If the Village at Shirlington is going to survive and thrive, property owners and the Arlington government will have have to work together to solve transportation challenges experienced by both workers and those who patronize the shops, restaurants, theaters and other venues.
If not, the South Arlington community could find itself the victim of the famous Yogi Berra maxim: “Nobody goes there anymore; it’s too crowded.”
Making sure there is availability of parking is “hugely important to the retailers and those who come to shop and dine,” said Jay Brinson, vice president of development for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRIT), which owns about 5.5 acres and many of the buildings in the Village at Shirlington.
“We are willing to put our time and our money into helping solve this problem – it’s an urgent matter,” Brinson said during a July 18 hearing in front of the Arlington County Board.
While the hearing was focused primarily on future development in Shirlington, transportation came up multiple times.
Shirlington has significant amounts of surface and garage parking, but much of it is restricted during working hours to ensure employees have a place to park. (Many, though not all, of those spaces become available to the general public after 5 p.m.)
“There’s lots of parking – [but] what’s there isn’t allocated very well,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said. “It’s frustrating when we have lots of parking and people need parking, and somehow we can’t marry them up.”
That was echoed by Daniel Corwin, director of asset management and mixed use for Federal Realty Investment Trust, who acknowledged that, for patrons, finding available parking can be both complicated and confusing.
“There is an incredible amount of parking here,” he said. “The issue is, people don’t know where it is and how to get there. It’s about education and wayfinding.”
Take, for instance, the Campbell Garage, owned by FRIT but shared among multiple users, including Harris-Teeter, Signature Theatre, Shirlington Library and adjacent apartments, condominiums and a hotel. Operations there are guided by a 300-page agreement between the parties.
When the Village of Shirlington was developed 20 years ago, such a shared-use arrangement – with various levels allocated to different uses – was seen as visionary. Quickly, however, it became outdated, and efforts a decade ago to amend the agreement foundered when some of the signatories balked. (FRIT was not among them, county staff said, and had been amenable to the proposed changes.)
In coming years, technology may be harnessed to help drivers navigate the garages, with visual displays highlighting parking availability. That, however, might be a double-edged sword, as the visual distraction potentially might exacerbate sometimes tricky sight-lines.
When it come to public transit, Shirlington is home to a facility that handles Metrobus and Arlington Transit (ART) service, with expanded accessibility to Alexandria’s transit system expected in coming years.
All sides seem to agree that the bus network works well if you are headed in the direction of rush-hour traffic (eastbound in the morning, westbound/southbound in the afternoon) but can be problematic for others. FRIT officials brought up challenges in encouraging those who live in D.C. and work in Shirlington to use mass transit, because the against-the-grain frequency can be frustratingly inconsistent.
County Board member Christian Dorsey acknowledged that the area’s reputation as being “transit-poor” is pervasive, but suggested it was exaggerated.
“We’ve under-sold the [transit] assets of this area,” he said. “While it’s not a Rosslyn-Ballson-corridor kind of area, Shirlington is by no mean bereft of good options today that can be scaled up in the future.”
• • •
