Parking lot reverts to green space at Marymount

Marymount University will open its new academic year with a more natural setting in front of the institution’s historic Main House.
University officials have transformed the surface parking lot, which had stood in front of the building along North Glebe Road for two decades, back into its previous use, verdant open space.
“As students, staff, faculty and their families enter Marymount, they’ll now be greeted with a beautiful lawn devoted to bringing our community together,” Marymount president Irma Becerra said. “This area will bring us closer to Pope Francis’... call to become stewards of the most precious resource we share, which is our beautiful world.”
Demolition of the parking lot took place Aug. 2-15. University officials are planning a picnic on the lawn Aug. 23 to mark the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
The parking lot was created in 2000 as a stopgap measure to meet the needs of students, faculty and staff in an era when the university did not have parking garages. The current garages now provide “ample” space for the university’s needs, officials said.
Restoration of the front lawn also will benefit stormwater-management efforts on the university campus, officials said.
The Main House and surrounding grounds were purchased in the late 1940s by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary order of Roman Catholic nuns to establish Marymount Junior College, which opened in 1950. As the institution has grown into a full-fledged university, the campus has expanded around it.
The building, which had something of a ribald history before coming into Marymount’s possession, continues to serve as office of the president and provides space for receptions.
Among other plans on the horizon for Marymount is turning The Lodge, another historic building on campus, into a welcome center.