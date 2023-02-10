PathForward, in partnership with Arlington County, has been awarded a $1.28 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide non-congregate transitional housing and rapid re-housing for people experiencing homelessness in Arlington.
The grant, which will be spread over three years, will prioritize housing and supportive services to people who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness and those who, without supportive services, could not achieve or maintain housing, according to a news release.
“We believe that we can end unsheltered homelessness in Arlington,” said Betsy Frantz, president and CEO of PathForward, formerly known as A-SPAN. “For people living on the streets, under overpasses and bridges, in encampments and in other settings unfit for human habitation, both physical and mental health can rapidly deteriorate until they become a crisis. In addition, all people who experience unsheltered homelessness experience trauma, and this grant allows us the opportunity to provide them a path to safety, stability, and housing.”
PathForward partnered with Arlington County’s Continuum of Care on the application. “We look forward to rolling up our sleeves, implementing this new project and sharing progress and learnings as we go,” said Triina Van, homeless services coordinator with the county’s Department of Human Services.
Arlington was included in HUD’s first announcement of grantees and is one of 46 communities in the country, and currently only one of two in Virginia, to receive a grant.
The Arlington County Continuum of Care assembled a workgroup from PathForward, members with lived experience of homelessness, other nonprofit partners and representatives from the Department of Human Services to develop the proposal. PathForward will manage the project and hire additional housing case managers to help move more individuals into housing while ensuring they have the supportive services to maintain their housing.
“This will be a game changer for our community,” Frantz said. “With these resources, and through our partnership with Arlington County, we can alter the trajectory for many of our most vulnerable neighbors. People who are unsheltered are three to four times more likely to die prematurely, twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke, and most will not live into their 50s. By giving people the opportunity to live free from the threat of homelessness, we will change lives.”