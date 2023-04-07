PathForward, formerly A-SPAN, will celebrate its 30th anniversary at a dinner event on May 11 hosted by Tommy McFly, co-founder of Real.Fun.DC. and host of NBC4’s The Scene.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Army Navy Country Club. The theme "No Place Like Home" is based on "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," and the event will feature dinner stations, heads and tails trivia, a live auction, anniversary toasts, a wine pull and music and dancing.
Arlington-based PathForward annually serves over 500 people experiencing homelessness. The organization offers a full continuum of services to help individuals on their path to stability and operates a homeless services center in the Courthouse area that is open around the clock, 365 days a year.
“PathForward has so much to celebrate,” said Betsy Frantz, president and CEO of the organization. “Over the past 30 years, PathForward has shown that it can innovate and adapt, especially in times of crisis and uncertainty. Through this event, we will honor our rich history, celebrate our impact and success and generate excitement about our future knowing that together, we can end homelessness.”
For more information and to buy tickets or sponsorships, visit https://pathforwardva.org/no-place-like-home/.