[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Pathway Homes recently honored local housing leader Nina Janopaul, the owners of Krafft Services Corp. and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine for their support of the social-safety-net organization’s efforts in the community.
Pathway Homes, a nonprofit providing mental-health services and housing, presented the awards at its annual breakfast, held Oct. 27 at Chantilly National Golf Club, which raised $150,000 to support homelessness-prevention efforts.
“Helping our neighbors in need takes a collective effort, and these honorees made significant contributions in ensuring more people in our community can achieve fuller lives and contribute to the richness of our region,” said Sylisa Lambert-Woodard, Pathway Homes’ CEO.
“We are grateful for their partnership in advocating for mental health services for Northern Virginians,” she said.
The event drew nearly 200 participants. Awards included:
• The inaugural Joyce Flynn Award was presented to Janopaul, the recently retired CEO of the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, for her lifetime of service as an advocate and community leader. (The award is named in honor of the late Joyce Flynn, an advocate of Pathway Homes and many other causes.)
• The Spirit of Hope Award was bestowed on Kaine, for being “a beacon of hope to those struggling with recovery from mental illnesses.”
• The Corporate Citizen Award was presented to Carol Colza and Jay Krafft, owners of Krafft Services Corp., to recognize the firm’s commitment to caring for those with mental illness in need of affordable housing.
For more than 40 years, Pathway Homes has enabled tens of thousands of people in Northern Virginia with serious mental illnesses and related disabilities to get housing and supportive services to help them recover their lives. The organization currently owns, leases or manages nearly 500 permanent-supportive units across Northern Virginia.