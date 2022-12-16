It’s a different month but largely the same story when it comes to the cost per square foot of local real estate.
In most, but not all, cases across the local region, sales prices on a per-square-foot basis remain higher than a year before, but are largely down from earlier in the current year.
That’s according to new data from Bright MLS, as analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
Fairfax County is a good example: The average price per square foot for homes that went to closing in November stood at $325. That’s up from $311 a year before (an increase of 4.5%), but down from the average of $335 year-to-date.
Loudoun County follows a similar trajectory: Up 5.6 percent from a year before to $263 per square foot, but down from the year-to-date figure of $268.
Prince William County, too: Up 1.9 percent from a year before to $216, but down from $225 year-to-date.
There are some localities that break the trend:
• In the District of Columbia, which usually has the highest per-square-foot cost in the region, the average $525 in November was down 2.1 percent from a year before, and was down from $547 year-to-date.
• In Arlington, November’s $455 was down 3.6 percent from a year before and also was down from $479 year-to-date.
• But in Alexandria, the pendulum swung in the other direction, with the $441 per-square-foot average of November being up 3 percent from a year before as well as being up, if only slightly, from $440 year-to-date.
Montgomery County, Md., was the only other jurisdiction tracked by the Sun Gazette to see November’s rate ($301) surpass its year-to-date figure ($300).
Across the Mid-Atlantic as a whole, the median price per square foot of $223 in November was up 2.3 percent from $218 a year before, but lower than the year-to-date figure of $230, according to Bright MLS.
