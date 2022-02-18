While home sellers in the outer suburbs continued to receive more on a per-square-foot basis, those in the inner core generally had to settle for less to start the new year, according to new data.
The District of Columbia, Arlington and Alexandria all saw declines in average per-square-foot sales prices in January, while other localities posted increases, according to figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS.
As usual, the District of Columbia led the pack with an average per-square-foot sales price of $517, down 0.8 percent from $521.
Its two immediately-across-the-Potomac counterparts also recorded declines:
• The average per-square-foot cost for Arlington was $438, down 5.8 percent from $465.
• The average per-square-foot cost in Alexandria was $356, down 1.1 percent.
Going further out, average per-square-foot costs continued their increase, rising as one heads to the outer suburbs:
• In Falls Church, the average cost of $388 was up 12.1 percent.
• In Fairfax County, the average cost of $309 was up 6.2 percent.
• In Loudoun County, the average cost of $257 was up 15.8 percent.
• In Prince William County, the average cost of $210 was up 10.5 percent.
In the two major Maryland suburban jurisdictions, prices also were up, rising 6 percent to $264 in Montgomery County and 7 percent to $215 in Prince George’s County.
Figures represent most, but not all, home sales during the period. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]