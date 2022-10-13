Sellers whose homes went to closing in September garnered, on average, a little more per square foot than those who sold a year before had. But they are receiving less than those who sold earlier this year, before the market began to cool.
That’s according to figures reported Oct. 12 by BrightMLS and analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
In the eight major jurisdictions in the Washington region, per-square-foot costs were largely, though not universally, higher in September than a year before. Yet in all cases, the average per-square-foot cost reported for September sales was lower than the year-to-date cost, showing a cooling in buyer willingness to pay top dollar with no questions asked.
The District of Columbia again led the pack, with its per-square-foot cost of $531 for September down slightly from $532 a year before. Arlington, which held down its frequent #2 spot, stood at $451 but also was down slightly, from $458.
Every other jurisdiction posted year-over-year increases: Falls Church from $422 to $427; Alexandria from $389 to $421; Fairfax County from $312 to $324; Montgomery County from $277 to $286; Prince George’s County from $224 to $234; and Prince William County from $209 to $221.
For the Mid-Atlantic region as a whole, the average per-square-foot sales price of $223 was up 5.2 percent to $212.
Looking at year-to-date per-square-foot prices, the District of Columbia stood at $551; Arlington at $481; Falls Church at $450; Alexandria at $436; Fairfax County at $337; Montgomery County at $301; Prince George’s County at $237; Prince William County at $226; and the Mid-Atlantic as a whole at $232.
Figures represent most, but not all, home sales for the period. September 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]