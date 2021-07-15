[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Home-sellers across the Washington region continue to garner more, on a per-square-foot basis, than they have in the past, according to new data.
Year-to-date per-square-foot prices for homes that sold in the region were up, in most cases in double digits.
Figures were reported July 13 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on figures from Bright MLS.
The highest per-square-foot price recorded for the January-to-June period locally was in the perennial champ, the District of Columbia, at $549, up 11.4 percent from a year before. It was followed by Arlington ($465, up 2.4 percent) and Alexandria ($414, up 7.3 percent), then Fairfax County ($317, up 10.1 percent).
Rounding out the region were Montgomery County ($280, up 12.9 percent), Loudoun County ($237, up 13.4 percent), Prince George’s County ($221, up 17.6 percent) and Prince William County ($201, up 15.5 percent).
The lower percentage increases recorded by Arlington and Alexandria represent something of a cooling of prices in the inner Northern Virginia suburbs.
In June, Arlington’s per-square-foot cost declined from a year before. The same was true in the smaller city of Falls Church, which does not make this ranking but which, like Arlington, also saw a year-over-year dip in June.