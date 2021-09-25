[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Columbia Pike Pet Fair, sponsored by the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Centro Arlington, 950 South George Mason Drive.
Local shelters will have animals available for adoption, and there will be a host of vendors and other on hand. In addition, local photographer Alex Sakes will take pictures of pets and their families (free, but registration required for photographs).
For information on the event, see the Website at https://www.columbia-pike.org/pawsonthepike/.