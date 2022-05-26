HomeAid Northern Virginia, the Virginia chapter of HomeAid America and the philanthropic arm of Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA), will collect diapers for local nonprofits now through June 19.
The diaper drive is part of the annual “Builders for Babies Drive,” the local organization said.
The cost of disposable diapers is nearly $1,000 a year per child, which is a huge expense for families already struggling to make ends meet. It can mean the difference between parents trying to stretch supplies by leaving diapers on their babies too long, or reusing diapers, leading to painful diaper rash and discomfort.
“Volunteerism and collection drives often surge around the winter holidays, and with feedback from our non-profit partners, we are shifting our annual ‘Builders for Babies’ diaper and wipes drive to the weeks between Mother’s Day (May 8) and Father’s Day (June 19). This change will ensure that we align with a time when our partners are both in critical need of supplies and when they have the capacity to store them,” said Kristyn Burr, HomeAid Northern Virginia executive director and CEO.
This type of donation is critical because diapers and wipes cannot be purchased using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC). Diapers can be bought with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); however, the funds are typically insufficient to buy diapers and pay other expenses.
Individuals, organizations and groups are encouraged to organize and host a diaper drive in order to help keep our tiniest Virginia residents safe and dry. For information, contact Georgeanne Harter at (703) 953-3525 or gharter@homeaidnova.org.
Participating companies and individuals can also schedule a time to drop off donations at 3684 Centerview Drive, Suite 110B in Chantilly, or send diapers/wipes directly to the HomeAid Northern Virginia office through the Amazon wish list.
All donations collected will be distributed to HomeAid Northern Virginia’s nonprofit partners that focus on alleviating poverty and ending homelessness.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]