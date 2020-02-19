Photographs showcasing Columbia Pike diversity to be displayed

New works by the Columbia Pike Documentary Project will be on display from March 5 to April 8 at Founders Gallery on the Arlington campus of George Mason University.
“Transitions: The Columbia Pike Documentary Project,” which highlights the people and places of the extraordinarily diverse historic Columbia Pike corridor, features the collaborative work of photographers Lara Ajami, Moises Gomez, Xang Ho, Dewey Tron and Lloyd Wolf, and the work of storyteller/interviewer Sushmita Mazumdar.
The exhibition is produced by the curator of the Founders Gallery, Emma Balázs. Twenty-five portraits and interviews, and 25 additional vivid selections from the individual photographers’ portfolios, will be on display.
A book-length catalog of the exhibition will premiere and be available for purchase and signing at the opening reception, slated for Saturday, March 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the gallery, located at 3351 North Fairfax Drive. The community is invited.
The work of the Columbia Pike Documentary Project is supported by Virginia Humanities, the Arlington Community Foundation, and sponsored by the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization.
