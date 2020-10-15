Pilot project brings urban garden to Virginia Highlands Park

A collaborative effort is resulting in creation of a new green space at Virginia Highlands Park.
The new Highlands Urban Garden, or HUG, is an effort of Arlington Friends of Urban Agriculture, the National Landing Business Improvement District, Livability22202 and the Arlington government’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Volunteers broke ground on the effort on Sept. 27.
The initiative provides an “opportunity to showcase how community-driven agriculture can transform and enhance urban spaces,” said David Sachs, a Friends of Urban Agriculture board member and project manager for the effort.
The small-scale garden will demonstrate modern, sustainable agricultural practices and incorporate “smart” technology to collect agriculture metrics. A team of neighborhood volunteers will help install, maintain and manage the garden.
The new garden sits on what had been underutilized space near the tennis courts at the park, located at 1600 South Hayes St. One goal is to “invoke curiosity and joy in passersby, residents and park visitors alike,” said Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, executive director of National Landing Business Improvement District.
It is a pilot project, designed to serve as a model for future community-driven initiatives across the county’s urban corridors.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.