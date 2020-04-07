process may be delayed somewhat due to the current public-health crisis, but Arlington officials continue working on ideas for the use of the former fire station in Fairlington.
County officials temporarily closed Station #7 in late October due to structural concerns. Officials announced in late 2019 that the facility would close as a fire station permanently, but could be used for other purposes.
According to the All Fairlington Bulletin – newsletter of the Fairlington Citizens Association – county officials currently are looking at a variety of issues before coming back to the community to solicit feedback on future uses.
County Board Chairman Libby Garvey told the Sun Gazette that while the planning effort has not been forgotten, it is not a top-priority issue at the moment.
“The process for determining next steps is on hold until further notice after we get through the worst of this pandemic locally,” she said.
The one-bay station dates to the 1940s, and was shuttered after an evaluation found that heavy modern-day equipment was putting excessive stress on facilities.
The crew and apparatus from the station were moved to Station #4 in Clarendon, while the Fairlington community now is receiving primary fire service from Fire Station #9 on South Walter Reed Drive and through mutual-aid agreements with nearby stations in Alexandria and Fairfax County.
Many in the community want an EMS vehicle stationed in the fire station which is in Libby Garvey's neighborhood which is also Scott McCaffrey's neighborhood. Much new residential and commercial infrastructure is being planned for the area and many more vehicles will use I-395. As for the cost of structural improvements it's common for the Arlington County Board (of Supervisors) to spend more than a million dollars on architect-designed tot lots in neighborhood parks.
Translation: County Board Chair Garvey is doing what she does best - meeting with favored special interests in upscale restaurants to determine which of them will be awarded the fire station in a future done deal. Maybe Phoenix Bikes where she's on the Board of Directors and spends much of her time driving around in a big SUV telling everyone to ride bicycles 24/7/365.
