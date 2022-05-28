On May 27 at 2:45 a.m., a verbal dispute in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington escalated when one of the combatants allegedly struck the other in the head with a hammer.
According to police, the suspect provided false identifying information to responding officers, but it was then determined that he was wanted on a warrant out of Spotsylvania County.
The suspect – 19-year-old Kevin Tyler Mays of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and giving a false identity to a police officer. He was held without bond.
The victim was treated on scene by medics.
