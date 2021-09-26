[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Sept. 17 at 9:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Columbia Pike to provide assistance to personnel from the county’s Department of Human Services, Arlington police said.
While on scene, officers observed an individual discard a handgun – later determined to be loaded – into a trash receptacle, police said.
The firearm was recovered and the suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said, but the suspect later spit twice on an officer during transport, they said.
The suspect – 56-year-old Roy Simmons of Arlington – was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and assault-and-battery on police.