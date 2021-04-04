[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On March 29 at 2:59 p.m., an individual entered a convenience store in the 400 block of 23rd Street South and went behind the counter, at which point he was confronted by an employee, Arlington police said.
According to police, the suspect implied that he had a weapon and took several cartons of cigarettes while a second suspect remained outside and acted as a lookout. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.
Responding officers located the suspects at different Metro stations.
The first suspect – 18-year-old Tyrone Thomas of the District of Columbia, who was located at the Pentagon City Metro station – was arrested and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The second suspect – 21-year-old Antonio Jones of Capitol Heights, who was arrested at the Crystal City Metro station – was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and was served with an outstanding warrant from the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.
The two suspects were held without bond.
