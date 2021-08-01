[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On July 23 at 1:14 a.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard for the report of a disorderly subject, Arlington police said.
According to police, investigation revealed that the person had been the victim of a sexual battery that occurred when an unknown male suspect began to touch him inappropriately.
According to police, the victim confronted the suspect, and the verbal confrontation escalated to a physical one. Both parties were directed to leave the establishment and an employee called 911.
The suspect, who fled prior to police arrival, was described as an Hispanic male, possibly in his mid-40s, 6’3”, with white hair.