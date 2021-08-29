[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Aug. 22 at 1:42 a.m., three individuals were waiting inside a restaurant in the 2300 block of South Eads Street when they were confronted by another person, who pushed one of the victims, causing a second victim to fall to the ground, Arlington police said.
The suspect then began to assault the first victim, and struck the third victim when he attempted to intervene. The suspect then fled.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’9” to 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds, with black hair.