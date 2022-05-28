On May 23 at 10:02 p.m., three individuals were walking in the 300 block of 23rd Street South in Arlington when they were approached from behind, police said. The first suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victims’ property, including their clothing, police said.
During the incident, the suspect struck the victims with the firearm, causing injury, before fleeing into a parking garage with items that included cash, clothing and electronics.
The first suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s, 5’7”. The second suspect is described as a black male, heavyset.
The victims were treated on the scene by medics, with one transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.
