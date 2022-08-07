The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood.
On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the striking vehicle, Julio David Villazon, was traveling on South Old Glebe Road when he turned onto 2nd Street Street and struck the pedestrian as she was crossing the roadway. He then fled the scene in the striking vehicle, police said.
Officers developed a possible suspect and vehicle description based on witness interviews and evidence located at the scene. Officers located the driver at his Arlington home and took him into custody.
The suspect – Julio David Villazon – was charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit-and-run, driving under the influence and two counts of driving on a revoked license.
The suspect was held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
