Arlington County police on Sept. 12 arrested a 57-year-old Arlington man in connection with two assaults that occurred that evening.
On Sept. 12 at 10:47 p.m., a woman was inside a business in the 4800 block of Langston Boulevard when she entered the women’s restroom. According to police, the suspect followed, requested sex, grabbed the victim, attempted to remove her clothing and pushed her into a stall, police said.
The victim called out to a friend, who entered the restroom and pulled the suspect away. The suspect then fled.
According to police, the suspect then left the business and was walking in the 4700 block of Langston Boulevard when he approached a man and woman, unrelated to the previous incident, and struck the man while walking toward the woman.
The woman ran into a business for assistance, and police were contacted. Arriving officers located the suspect and took him into custody, police said.
The suspect – 57-year-old Vincent Moody – was arrested and charged with attempted rape, abduction with the intent to defile and assault-and-battery. He was held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]