On July 6 at 11:32 p.m., an individual was walking his dog in the vicinity of Campbell Avenue at South Quincy Street in Arlington when he was approached by an individual who demanded that he give him the dog.
The victim declined, then the suspect verbally threatened him, implying he had a gun, police said.
The victim began running in the opposite direction, followed by the suspect. Eventually, the victim was able to call police.
No injuries occurred, and no weapon was displayed, police said. A canvass of the area by arriving officers did not turn up the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8”, with a thin build.