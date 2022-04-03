On March 28 at 6:02 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Hayes Street in Arlington for a report of shoplifting.
During the course of the investigation, the suspect – who had been detained by loss-prevention officers – provided false identifying information, but officers were able to determine his identity, police said.
After being taken to booking, the suspect began to act disorderly, make threatening statements and spit on an officer, police said.
The suspect – 24-year-old Ronald Thomas of Brandywine, Md. – was arrested and charged with assault on law enforcement, trespassing, identity theft and shoplifting. He was held without bond.
The suspect also was served with outstanding warrants from the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfax County.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]