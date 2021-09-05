[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Aug. 29 at 2:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of 10th Street North for a report that individuals were attempting to remove motorized scooters from a business and load them onto a truck.
Arriving officers observed three suspects flee the business on foot, and established a perimeter. They were able to apprehend one of the suspects.
That suspect initially provided false identifying information to police, but later was determined to be wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service as well as being in possession of cocaine.
The suspect – 49-year-old Olufemi Williams of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance and identity theft. He was held without bond.
No descriptions were available for the two other suspects.