On March 20 at 10:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a dispute in progress in the 4200 block of Pershing Drive in Arlington.
According to the victim, he was walking in the area when he was approached by a man known to him who attempted to provoke a physical altercation, then produced a set of brass knuckles and made threatening gestures.
According to police, the suspect fled when a witness intervened.
The suspect– 34-year-old Joshua Younger of Arlington – was located at his home, arrested and charged with assault-and-battery and carrying a concealed weapon.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]