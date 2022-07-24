On July 18 at 12:07 a.m., a man was exiting his vehicle in the 2700 block of South Fern Street when he was approached two individuals who pushed him against the vehicle and demanded his belongings, Arlington police said.
When the victim refused, the first suspect assaulted him and the second suspect reached into his pockets and stole his car keys, wallet and phone, police said.
The suspects then pushed the victim out of the way and entered his vehicle, accompanied by two additional suspects, and fled the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers canvassed the area for the suspects, but were unsuccessful. The suspects are described as black males, three between 18 and 25 years old and approximately 5’5” to 5’7” tall and the fourth a black male, 24 to 28 years old and 6 feet tall.
