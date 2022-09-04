On Aug. 31 at 1:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of 13th Road South for a report of a vehicle tampering in progress, Arlington police said.
Responding officers located a parked vehicle on South Walter Reed Drive at South Randolph Street matching the description provided, and observed three men enter the vehicle, police said.
Officers activated their emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.
Additional officers responded, locating the unoccupied vehicle that had crashed in the 2600 block of 2nd Street South. Officers established a perimeter and located one suspect at 1st Place South and South Barton Street and the other two in the 100 block of South Wise Street. All were taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of two catalytic converters with power tools, police said.
The suspects – 29-year-old Demetrius Edwards, 32-year-old Darius Madison and 34-year-old Tracy Williams, all of Chicago – were arrested and charged with a variety of offenses, including eluding, tampering with auto, larceny with intent to sell, possession of burglarious tools and hit-and-run.
In another incident that police did not directly link to the one above but would seem to be connected, sometime on Aug. 31 between 12:01 a.m. and 7:05 a.m., unknown suspects stole approximately 11 catalytic converters from nine vehicles in the Colonial Village, East Falls Church, Highland Park-Overlee Knolls, Lyon Village, Rock Spring and Westover Village neighborhoods, Arlington police said.
Witnesses reported seeing three or four black males wearing bandanas at some of the incident locations, police said.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]