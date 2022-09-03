On Aug. 28 at 6:01 p.m., Arlington officers on patrol were flagged down by an individual who reported that his parked, idling vehicle had been stolen in the area of North Lynn Street and Wilson Boulevard with his child inside.
A lookout was broadcast for the vehicle and child to Arlington officers and those in surrounding jurisdictions.
At approximately 6:20 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department reportedly located the stolen vehicle, with child inside, in the 2200 block of Fairlawn Ave., S.E., in the District of Columbia, Arlington police said. The child was reported as unharmed.
The suspect is described as black male.
Arlington police issued the vehicle owner, a 38-year-old Falls Church man, a citation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
