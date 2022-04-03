Police: Dine-and-dash couple speed off, leave mayhem in wake
On March 27 at 11:26 p.m., police responded to a reported hit-and-run in the 300 block of 23rd Street South in Arlington.
According to the investigation, a man and woman left an establishment without paying their bill. A security guard made contact with them outside the establishment and requested that they return to pay. The suspects refused and entered their vehicle, police said.
As the security guard was documenting the license plate, the male suspect allegedly reversed the vehicle, almost striking the security guard and hitting a parked vehicle before fleeing the scene. No injuries or significant property damage were reported. The suspects are described as a black male, in his early 40s, 5’10” or 5’11”, 200 pounds, with mustache and goatee, and a black female, 5’6”, 160 pounds.
