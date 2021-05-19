[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On May 8 at 4:51 p.m., a woman was waiting in the drive-through line of a restaurant in the 2600 block of Richmond Highway when an individual behind her began to honk his horn.
According to police, the individual behind the victim then approached the woman on the passenger side of her vehicle and brandished a firearm before leaving.
The suspect is described as an Asian male, 50 to 60 years old, heavyset and with a long gray ponytail. He was driving a black Chevrolet Impala.