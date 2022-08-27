On Aug. 20 at 3:54 a.m., a patrol officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop in the 2400 block of South Eads Street, Arlington police said.
The driver disregarded instructions and fled, police said.
At approximately 8 a.m., officers observed the vehicle traveling in the area of 20th Street South and Richmond Highway and attempted a traffic stop, police said. A vehicle pursuit was initiated and continued into the District of Columbia until it was ended due to the driver’s erratic behavior, police said.
Shortly thereafter, the driver re-entered the county and re-initiated the pursuit before abandoning the vehicle in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive and attempting to flee on foot. The suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, police said.
The suspect – 19-year-old Adrian Molina of Springfield – was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law-enforcement officer, felony hit-and-run, three counts of eluding, possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic, obstruction of justice and driving without a license.
