On Feb. 27 at 12:35 p.m., two individuals met in the unit block of North Columbus Street for a prearranged sale of a vehicle, police said.
During a test drive, the suspect brandished a firearm, threatened the victim and demanded property. The victim was able to exit the vehicle before the suspect fled in the vehicle with the victim’s phone and wallet. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a black male, 25 to 35 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with black hair. The stolen vehicle is described as a gray 2012 Nissan Maxima.
