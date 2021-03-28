[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On March 20 at 5:07 p.m., two individuals purchased items from a retail store in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, and returned about an hour later to return the items, police said.
A dispute ensued over the return, during which time one of the individuals unsuccessfully attempted to reach over the counter and remove cash from the register. That suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded cash, which he received.
The suspects are described as black males, 25 to 30 years old, one with a dark complexion and the other with a light complexion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.