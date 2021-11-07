[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Police Department is participating Nov. 5-30 in the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ “Street Smart” education and enforcement campaign.
The initiative aims to identify and change unsafe behavior patterns among motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists, with the goal of reducing the number of traffic-related collisions and injuries on roadways, Arlington officials said.
“The arrival of fall brings cooler temperatures and less daylight during commuting hours,” police officials said. “Everyone wants you to arrive at your destination safely.”