In February, the Arlington County Police Department launched a criminal patrol detail to address recent violent crime trends in Crystal City and the surrounding neighborhoods.
The detail takes a two-pronged approach to reducing criminal activity in the area: education and enforcement. Officers conduct high-visibility enforcement patrols while engaging community members and business stakeholders about important crime and safety information.
As a result of the special detail, six weapons have been recovered including five firearms and one pair of brass knuckles, Arlington police said in a news release.
Additionally, there have been zero carjackings or thefts of idling vehicles in the Crystal City area since the detail began.
Among the significant arrests:
WEAPONS VIOLATION, 2021-02240224, 800 block of Army Navy Drive. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on February 24, an officer alerted to a stolen vehicle located it parked and unoccupied. The investigation determined that the vehicle was displaying a fraudulent temporary tag that did not match the VIN on the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently determined to have been previously reported stolen out of Prince George’s County, Md. At approximately 6:08 p.m., police made contact with two suspects as they returned to the vehicle and detained them without incident. A search of the vehicle yielded marijuana and two firearms. Shawn Eubanks, 31, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Felony Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Deontay Curtis, 34, of District Heights, Md., was arrested and charged with Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
WEAPONS VIOLATION, 2021-02250247, 1500 block of Richmond Highway. At approximately 9:07 p.m. on February 25, an officer on patrol observed an improperly registered vehicle exiting a garage in the area of Richmond Highway at 23rd Street S. and effected a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the driver was determined to be not licensed. During a search of the vehicle, marijuana and a firearm were located. James Hobbs, 32, of Washington, D.C., was charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm, No Operators License, and Improper Registration.
WEAPONS VIOLATION, 2021-02250269, 15th Street S. at Richmond Highway. At approximately 10:50 p.m. on February 25, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying improper registration. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid license. During an inventory of the vehicle prior to towing, officers recovered a firearm, which was determined to be stolen, and an extended magazine. Kelvin Hamlett, 28, of Washington D.C. was arrested and charged with Receiving a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon, Driving without a License and Operation a Motor Vehicle with Improper Registration.
WEAPONS VIOLATION, 2021-02150156, 300 block of 23rd Street S. At approximately 8:35 p.m. on February 15, a patrol officer observed a suspicious vehicle and made contact with the occupants. During the course of the investigation, a firearm and marijuana were located inside the vehicle. Alahaji Mansaray, 28, of New Carrollton, Md., was and charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Removing or Altering Serial Number on a Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana.
RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE, 2021-02190179, 200 block of 23rd Street S. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on February 19, a patrol officer located a parked vehicle displaying a license plate previously reported stolen from Arlington County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the vehicle was stolen from Washington D.C. Officers made contact with the two suspects as they returned to the vehicle. The suspects initially did not comply with the commands of officers but were taken into custody without incident as additional officers arrived on scene. Searches of the suspects incident to arrest uncovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a distribution amount of a controlled substance, an ounce of marijuana and digital scales. Andre Peterson, 25, of Washington D.C. was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Kevonte Randall, 23, of Washington D.C. was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Petit Larceny, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
SHOPLIFTING (significant), 2021-02280142, 1100 block of S. Hayes Street. At approximately 4:35 p.m. on February 28, police were dispatched to the report of a larceny just occurred. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim observed the suspect enter a business in possession of a book bag. Upon attempting to exit, the security alarm activated. Security personnel attempted to question the suspect and requested to search his bag. The suspect allegedly refused to allow security to check his bag, produced a pair of brass knuckles and then fled the business on foot. A lookout was broadcast, and arriving officers located the suspect in the area and detained him without incident. Prior to making contact with the suspect, security observed the suspect discard the bag. Officers located the bag in the area, which contained merchandise which was allegedly stolen by the suspect. The suspect was also determined to have been previously banned from the business. Errol Martin, 23, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny: Shoplifting, Possession of a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Trespassing.
(2) comments
It sounds like they need to be extra vigilant on certain visitors from dc and pg county
Which ones? And why?
