[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On March 22 at 7:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Fillmore Street for a report of an individual making threats, Arlington police said.
According to police, two individuals were eating at a restaurant when the suspect joined them for drinks, then proceeded to make threatening statements to harm individuals known to him.
According to police, the suspect later opened his backpack and revealed what was described as a two-piece shotgun made from metal pipes and a bag containing suspected shotgun ammunition.
Upon leaving the restaurant, the witnesses reported the incident to police, police said.
During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect and made contact with the female victim who was the target of one of his threats. The victim told police that the suspect had been sending her threatening text messages, police said.
A warrant for threats of death or bodily injury to a person was obtained, and on March 23, the suspect was taken into custody without incident as he was walking in the area of North Fairfax Drive and North Stuart Street, police said.
At approximately 3:40 p.m. that day, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, located in the 1100 block of North Stuart Street. According to police, a homemade sawed-off shotgun and two pipe bombs were located. The Arlington County Fire Department’s bomb-removal squad assisted with removal of the items.
The suspect– 34-year-old Ryan Bosnick of Arlington – was arrested and charged with multiple offenses. He was held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
The investigation continues, with the Arlington County Police department and FBI Washington field office collaborating. Police said there is “no apparent ongoing threat to public safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.